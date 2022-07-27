Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.36-7.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.835-1.870 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $488.00.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $15.47 on Wednesday, hitting $374.34. 239,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.32. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

