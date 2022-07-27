U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

