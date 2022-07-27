Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after buying an additional 1,693,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.03.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

