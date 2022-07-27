UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,204,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,895,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.13. The company had a trading volume of 57,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

