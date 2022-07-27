UBS Group Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $85.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $94.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. 415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

