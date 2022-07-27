UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Price Down 4.6%

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.51. 134,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,677,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,866 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,988,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 27.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

