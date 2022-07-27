Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.71 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $101.47 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,771.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00579287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00257106 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00044854 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000116 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004272 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002468 BTC.

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,934,528 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

