Ultra (UOS) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. Ultra has a market cap of $97.41 million and $1.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,394.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00553249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00256044 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00043048 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,934,528 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.