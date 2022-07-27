Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Umpqua has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Umpqua to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

