Under Armour, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

