Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.76) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,057.86 ($48.89).

Unilever Stock Performance

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,046 ($48.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,718.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,661.52. The firm has a market cap of £103.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,053.81.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

