Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

