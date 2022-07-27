United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $7.08

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $6.88. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 130,729 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. Equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

