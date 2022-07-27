Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 6.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.73. 103,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,245,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UEC. Citigroup downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after buying an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,076 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,439,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 729,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.