Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 6.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.73. 103,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,245,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UEC. Citigroup downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Uranium Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.00 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after buying an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,076 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,439,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 729,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.