UREEQA (URQA) Tops One Day Volume of $1,375.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $718,470.65 and approximately $1,375.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

