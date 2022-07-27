US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ECOL opened at $47.99 on Friday. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 892.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter worth $958,000.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

