USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USNA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,539. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

