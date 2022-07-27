USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNAGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USNA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,539. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

