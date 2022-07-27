USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NYSE USNA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,539. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.