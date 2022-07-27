USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Cap of $110.07 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $110.07 million and approximately $569,931.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,265.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00553366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00254085 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 113,023,789 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.