UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.80.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

