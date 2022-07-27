V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Short Interest Update

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,063,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

V Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VGID remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,904,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,270,195. V Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

V Group Company Profile

V Group, Inc provides beverages primarily in the United States. It offers antioxidant nutritional drinks in natural flavors, such as Love Red, Powerful Purple, Outrageous Orange, and Raw Green under the and brand. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

