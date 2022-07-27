V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Short Interest Update

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,063,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
V Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VGID remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,904,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,270,195. V Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
V Group Company Profile
