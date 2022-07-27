Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 30,817 shares.The stock last traded at $50.19 and had previously closed at $49.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.