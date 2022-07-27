Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.25.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,048 shares of company stock worth $6,773,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

