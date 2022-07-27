Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $110,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 39,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

