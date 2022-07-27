Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

