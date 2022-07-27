Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Zeit Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Zeit Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zeit Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of MGK stock opened at $190.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.67.
