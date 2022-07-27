Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $62,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 193,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,641. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.11.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

