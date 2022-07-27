Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of VTWG stock traded up $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $163.15. 590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.63. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 1 year low of $140.37 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

