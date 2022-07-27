Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $67,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,748. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

