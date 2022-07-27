Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSV opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.