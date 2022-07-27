Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.52.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
