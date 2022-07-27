Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 367,242 shares.The stock last traded at $210.97 and had previously closed at $208.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day moving average of $226.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

