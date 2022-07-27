Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $362.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

