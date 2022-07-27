Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $28,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41.

