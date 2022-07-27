Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.8% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

