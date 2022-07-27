Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

