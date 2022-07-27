Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VTI traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,833. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day moving average is $211.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.