Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,382,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

