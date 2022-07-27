Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,424 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,938,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,897,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 185,499 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. 28,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,722. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

