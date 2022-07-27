Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Bought by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avion Wealth owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $476,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

