Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $135.01. 41,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,468. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

