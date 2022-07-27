Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.
VEEV opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.51.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
