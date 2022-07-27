Venus Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Venus has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $61.93 million and $3.35 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00023747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.52 or 0.99977418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00043866 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004637 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

