Verra Mobility (VRRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Verra Mobility to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Verra Mobility Stock Performance
VRRM stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.26. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.
About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
