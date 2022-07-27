Versarien (LON:VRS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.92

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.92 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 18.56 ($0.22). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 18.63 ($0.22), with a volume of 161,140 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Versarien in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

