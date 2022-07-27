Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.00

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 67.15 ($0.81), with a volume of 9488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.80).

Vianet Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £19.35 million and a P/E ratio of 6,720.00.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

