Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $91,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 13.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,831 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 480.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 68,153 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

