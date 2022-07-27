Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 192,222 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Diamondback Energy worth $173,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

FANG opened at $118.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.