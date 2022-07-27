Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,208 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $167,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,742,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

