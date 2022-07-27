Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,030,686 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $141,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

