Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $248.90 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 564.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.99% of MKS Instruments worth $248,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $130.43.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

